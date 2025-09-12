Lamborghini Polo Storico Turns 10 with a Tribute to Heritage

Lamborghini is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Polo Storico, its dedicated heritage department, with a series of short films showcasing the pillars of its work – the Historical Archive, the Committee of Experts, Restoration, and Certification of Authenticity.

Since its creation in 2014, Polo Storico has become the guardian of Lamborghini’s legacy. At its core is restoration – a meticulous process that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to bring classic Lamborghinis back to life. From recreating out-of-production components to ensuring every stitch, paint tone, and tactile detail aligns with factory specifications, the goal is always the same: authenticity. Each car restored in Sant’Agata Bolognese is reborn with the same character and emotion it carried when it first left the factory.

For Lamborghini, this work goes beyond mechanical precision. It’s an emotional act – preserving not just cars but the spirit, sound, and heritage of an icon. Thanks to the Historical Archive and the expertise of master artisans, Polo Storico ensures that every restoration reflects originality while earning official certification from the brand.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations have been global, beginning with an international debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The festivities will continue at Lamborghini Day in the UK and Japan, before concluding at Auto e Moto d’Epoca in Bologna (23–26 October). These events also offer opportunities for clients and collectors to engage directly with Polo Storico’s experts.

With ten years behind it, Polo Storico remains a benchmark in the world of automotive preservation. Every project is a tribute to Lamborghini’s timeless appeal – proof that while models may age, their spirit continues to inspire generations. For Lamborghini, old truly is gold.