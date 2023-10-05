Kia to Announce Future EV Vision and Model Lineup at EV Day

Kia has announced its EV Day will take place in Yeoju, Korea on October 12. This event marks the beginning of what is set to become an annual tradition, showcasing Kia’s new electric models, concepts, and technologies, and solidifying the brand as a leader in sustainable mobility.

The Kia EV Day will provide a comprehensive display of the brand’s entire EV lineup, including the Kia EV5, EV6 GT and EV9. Attendees can expect detailed specifications of the EV5, which was launched at the Chengdu Motor Show in August, as well as the introduction of two new concept EVs.

A series of influential keynote speakers will take to the stage throughout EV Day, with speeches touching upon topics significant to Kia’s transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Subjects will include the brand’s comprehensive EV strategy, its ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, updates on innovative customer experience (CX) strategies, and new product insights.