Kia Seltos Surpasses 3 Lakh Sales Mark in Less Than 3 Years

Kia has announced that its one of the best-selling models, the Kia Seltos, has surpassed the 3 lakh sales mark. The brand's popular SUV has been able to achieve this figure in less than 3 years since its launch in the country.

Kia Seltos has been a true game changer for the segment and the most popular product for the company. It is the only car in the segment that comes with six airbags as standard across variants. Kia India is all set to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in India on 22nd August’22, marking the completion of three years since the Seltos was launched in India.

The Kia Seltos is the most popular Kia product in India, accounting for close to 60% of the company's total sales in the country. The model immediately connected with new-age buyers upon its introduction because of its revitalising design, class-leading connectivity features, and exceptional in-car experience. Besides its successful journey in the Indian domestic market, the Seltos has also shown a strong demand in the overseas market as well, with 103,033 Seltos exported to more than 91 countries, from the Kia India Anantapur plant till date.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, ”Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in the country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country. With Seltos, we wanted to offer a world-class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we’ve received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see today that, Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing close to 60% to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%.