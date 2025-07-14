Kia India Appoints Atul Sood as SVP – Sales & Marketing

Kia India has announced the appointment of Atul Sood as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, effective July 11, 2025. Reporting to Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho, Sood will oversee Kia’s pan-India sales strategy and operations.

Bringing nearly 30 years of automotive experience, Sood joins Kia from Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS), where he served as President and Director. He played a key role in launching Toyota-certified pre-owned car outlets nationwide and previously held significant positions at Toyota Kirloskar and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific.

Sood’s expertise in business growth, dealer network expansion, and customer-focused initiatives is expected to fuel Kia’s next phase of growth in the Indian market. He holds a PGDM in Marketing from SCMHRD Pune and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

​