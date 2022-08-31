Kia EV9 Undergoes Final Technical Testing Ahead of 2023 World Debut

Kia EV9 undergoes final technical testing ahead of its world debut next year. The all-electric car will become the brand’s flagship model and will revolutionize the large electric SUV segment, while accelerating Kia’s brand transformation and affirming its leadership in sustainable electric mobility.

Developed over a period of 44 months to set new standards in design, performance, range, driving dynamics, technology and comfort, every facet of the Kia EV9 is currently being pushed to the limits of durability at the company's global Namyang R&D center in Korea.

During this final testing phase, the Kia EV9 is relentlessly subjected to a grueling verification program on a 4WD climbing hill and a rough terrain track, as well as a deep-water wading test, to ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions.

Kia’s high-speed, handling, and low-friction tracks place every element of the EV9’s performance and road-holding under the strictest scrutiny. At the same time, the unforgiving cobbles of the Belgian road enable Kia’s engineers to subject the EV9’s ride comfort and build quality to the harshest possible trials. In addition to the test program at Namyang R&D center, like every Kia model, the EV9 has also been subjected to a punishing testing regimen in locations all over the globe.

Taking a bow in the first quarter of 2023, the Kia EV9 will follow in the footsteps of the brand’s ground-breaking all-electric EV6, which has garnered numerous critical accolades, including the highly prestigious European Car of the Year 2022 title.