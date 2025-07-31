Kia EV4 Sets Benchmark in Battery Endurance and Durability

Kia’s upcoming EV4 is proving to be more than just a compact electric vehicle—it’s emerging as a durability champion in the standard-performance EV segment. Built around Kia’s fourth-generation battery platform, the EV4 has successfully completed rigorous global endurance tests, including 110,000 km of road testing in Europe and 10,000 km at the Nürburgring.

What sets the EV4 apart is its advanced thermal management system and optimised coolant distribution, which together keep battery temperatures in check even under extreme conditions. Engineers reported a remarkable 95% State-of-Health (SoH) after all testing—underscoring the battery’s consistency and longevity despite repeated high-performance demands and frequent hypercharging.

Kia has also equipped the EV4 with regenerative braking that recovers up to 25% of energy during deceleration. This not only enhances efficiency but also helps reduce overall battery strain, contributing to long-term reliability.

With guaranteed battery retention of at least 70% after 160,000 km or eight years of use, the Kia EV4 positions itself as a trustworthy companion for everyday and long-haul EV users alike. Designed to endure, the EV4 blends innovation, performance, and peace of mind for the modern electric driver.