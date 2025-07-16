Jeep Launches Trail Editions for Compass and Meridian with Rugged New Looks

Jeep India has unveiled the Trail Editions of its popular Compass and Meridian SUVs, blending signature off-road DNA with exclusive design enhancements. These special editions will be available starting 15th July 2025, and come with added ownership perks under the new ‘Jeep Trust’ program.

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition sports distinctive body decals, matte black grille accents, and Neutral Grey highlights across various exterior elements. Red touches on the front fascia and 18-inch Granite Metallic Satin Gloss alloy wheels complete the rugged aesthetic. Inside, black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a Dark Camouflage dashboard graphic, and Trail-branded all-weather mats give it a sporty and functional vibe.

The Meridian Trail Edition emphasizes premium ruggedness with a high-gloss black roof, signature hood decal, and Trail Edition badging. The exterior gets Grey and Piano Black accents, red highlights on the front fascia, and blacked-out elements for a bold look. Inside, it features a black vinyl interior with ruby red accents, camouflage-themed trims, a Piano Black center console, and rugged details like Trail scuff plates and skid plates.

With these Trail Editions, Jeep strengthens its lifestyle SUV lineup while adding visual flair and adventure-ready enhancements for Indian buyers.