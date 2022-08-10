Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched to Celebrate Brand's 5th Year in India

Jeep is celebrating its 5th year in India and to mark the occasion, the company has launched the Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition.

The new special-edition model of the popular Jeep SUV comes sporting a handful of new and exclusive features that render the car even more distinctive.

The Jeep Compass Anniversary edition will be offered with two engine options, the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol (7-speed DDCT AT) and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel (6-speed MT) in 4X2 configuration and the top-of-the-line 4X4 configuration in 2.0- litre Multijet diesel (9 Speed AT) with Selc-Terrain.

Features include:

18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish

5th Anniversary commemorative badge

Leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching

Automatic dim rearview interior mirror

Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, black headliner

Outside mirrors with neutral gray accent badging and new gloss black grille with neutral grey ring

Body color/satin granite crystal lower front fascia with Body color fender flares

Black daylight opening moldings, body coloured sill molding & cladding

Accent color roof rails

Commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Jeep Compass SUV in India, Mr Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "The Jeep Compass is an iconic SUV that has and continues to encourage adventure and off-roading in the hearts of many Indians. This is evidenced by the many distinctive awards and honours the Jeep Compass has bagged for its design, efficiency, capability and reliability since its debut here in 2017. The Jeep Compass has firmly established itself as the leading premium compact SUV in the country and is an aspiration for all SUV buyers. The anniversary edition is our celebratory offering that combines the capable Jeep Compass in a unique appearance, with loads of safety and technology features at a great value.”