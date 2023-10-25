Infiniti's Vision of Electric Future: Stunning Vision Qe Concept

Infiniti unveiled the Vision Qe concept, a stunning preview of the brand’s electrified future. The concept, revealed at an event alongside Tokyo Bay, embodies Infiniti’s evolved design language and sets the tone for its first all-electric sedan.

The Infiniti Vision Qe concept showcases the evolved design form “Artistry in Motion” in the all-electric era. It blends artistic details with a single fluid design gesture that flows from front to rear. Its sleek, aerodynamic fastback profile exudes a sense of graceful motion.

A gentle pressing along the bodyside combines with the surfacing of the fenders to create an elegant yet muscular presence, hinting at the engaging all-electric drive a future production version will deliver.

Infiniti’s signature double-arched grille has been reimagined for the EV era. It is now represented by sculpted lines within the front fascia and illuminated with a bright LED outline. Infiniti’s “digital piano key” lighting signature graces the concept’s front and rear, illuminating in a brilliant shade of gold.

At the front, Infiniti’s recently unveiled three-dimensional emblem radiates within the Vision Qe concept’s front fascia. Slender headlights connect from fender to fender, accentuating the concept’s width. Digital piano key tail lamps run the full width of the rear and are seamlessly integrated within an aerodynamic lip. The lamps curve in a gentle arch that intersects with the bodyside panels with razor-edge precision.