Indian Students Build Rapid Cabriolet Under Skoda-VW Student Car Project

Skoda - VW has embarked on a groundbreaking student car project in India, giving select students from the Group Academy's Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics program the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind car. The talented mechatronics students rose to the challenge and transformed a Skoda Rapid into a stunning cabriolet, showcasing their practical skills and theoretical knowledge in the automotive industry.

The project was no easy feat, but the students were determined to complete it on time and with immaculate attention to detail. The end result is a car that exudes sportiness and elegance, with several eye-catching customizations. One of the most impressive features is the retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet, which elevates elegantly from the hood and retracts at the touch of a button. The car also boasts sleek LED lighting on the front bonnet and an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the boot lid, giving it a distinct appearance.

Inside the cabin, the students upgraded the standard radio to a modern touchscreen infotainment system and crafted the seats in top-quality scarlet-red leather for a premium feel. To ensure an exhilarating driving experience, they replaced the factory-fitted exhaust with a sporty system that induces goosebumps at the slightest blip of the throttle.

This project not only showcases the exceptional abilities of Indian engineers but also validates the Group’s commitment to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals. By supporting India’s Skill India initiative, Skoda - VW is investing in the country’s future and contributing to its growth. This is just the beginning of what promises to be a series of exceptional student car projects by the Group in India.