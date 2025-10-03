Hyundai Sonata Turns 40: From Stellar Beginnings to Global Icon

Hyundai is celebrating a big milestone — the Sonata has turned 40. What began as an upscale version of the Stellar in 1985 has grown into one of Hyundai’s most successful nameplates, with over 10 million units sold worldwide by August 2025.

The journey started with the Stellar in 1983. Styled by Giugiaro, it wasn’t Hyundai’s first car, but it was the one that proved the brand could blend design and advanced features at an affordable price. Power windows, a tachometer, and aerodynamic efficiency made the Stellar stand out in its era. It also set the stage for the Sonata, which debuted with a 2.0-litre engine — then the largest available in Korea — and features like power seats, electric mirrors, and even cruise control.

Each generation of Sonata pushed boundaries further. The second-gen took Hyundai to the U.S. market, the third introduced multi-link rear suspension, and the seventh became Korea’s first plug-in hybrid. The latest model, facelifted in 2023, carries the legacy with its Seamless Horizon Lamp lightbar and curved panoramic infotainment display — a perfect blend of modern style and technology.

To mark the anniversary, Hyundai has put together a unique exhibition at piknic, a café-gallery near Namsan mountain in Seoul, running from September 25, 2025 to January 4, 2026. Visitors can see a restored 1988 Stellar — the “Stellar 88,” built for the Seoul Olympics — alongside the current Sonata. The display dives into not just the cars but also the people, stories, and memories tied to them, showcased through sketches, photos, and personal essays.

From the Stellar’s humble roots to the Sonata’s global success, this 40-year journey is more than a car story — it’s a story of progress, trust, and the everyday lives shaped along the way.