Hyundai Partners with a Hospital to Promote Child Passenger Safety

Hyundai Motor America has announced a partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in support of its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program (CPS). Hyundai’s donation will assist in creating consumer educational events that include car seat safety inspections and free car seat distributions to low-income areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death for Americans under 30. Properly buckling children into age and size appropriate seats can reduce the risk of serious and fatal injuries by 80 percent. Education about passenger safety practices is crucial to prevention, as an estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used.

“Hyundai recognizes the importance of educating consumers on the proper use of child booster and safety seats,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “We will continue to do our part in creating technologies and systems that help protect drivers, passengers and others on the road, while partnering with leaders in educational safety programs.”

During the upcoming events, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for the child. Families will receive a free replacement car seat, if needed.

Hyundai Motor America previously announced a partnership with Children’s Hospital LA (CHLA) to host car seat safety inspections and child passenger safety educator workshops to help save lives while promoting safe travel in automobiles. An estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, according to NHTSA’s Child Restraints Usage Study.