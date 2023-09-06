Hyundai Launches In-Vehicle Payment System Hyundai Pay

Hyundai has launched its own in-vehicle payment system called Hyundai Pay. It has been introduced in the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona.

Hyundai is bringing in-vehicle payments to customers with the introduction of Hyundai Pay. The Hyundai Pay system allows customers to find and pay for things with their vehicle’s touchscreen using securely stored credit card information.

Hyundai has partnered with Parkopedia to launch Hyundai Pay’s first service, a new parking payment system. This system enables U.S. drivers to locate, reserve and pay for parking at 6,000 locations - all from inside their vehicle, after an initial set-up.

Hyundai Pay launches with the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona available in dealerships this fall. An additional nine Hyundai models will get Hyundai Pay via model year changes or over-the-air updates and include Parkopedia parking payment services. In the future, the Hyundai Pay platform will also have additional features and electric vehicle related use cases.

Hyundai Pay Platform Highlights