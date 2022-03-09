Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named the UK Car of the Year 2022

The all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 has added to its growing list of Car of the Year honors by being named overall UK Car of the Year 2022.

Having already been recognized as Best Family Car in the UK Car of the Year Awards shortlist, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 was crowned best car overall by a panel of 29 expert judges from a diverse array of titles covering the British automotive industry, including The Sunday Times, The Daily Express, The Telegraph, The Independent, Top Gear, Auto Express, CAR, Evo and Business Car.

The claiming of the top honor in the UK Car of the Year Awards came after the IONIQ 5 was also awarded the Best Family Car category where it was praised for making “going electric easy” and being “innovative, desirable, practical, and brilliantly designed to make full use of its electric-only platform.”

Since its introduction in 2020, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has won many admirers thanks to its attractive design, range of up to 298 miles (479 km) and ability to rapid recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. As a result, it’s picked up a string of prestigious awards. In July last year, it was named Car of the Year in the 2021 Auto Express New Car Awards, and also triumphed in the Mid-Size Company Car, Premium Electric Car and Design categories. There was further success in October when it was crowned Best Designed Car of the Year in the 2021 News UK Motor Awards, and also awarded Motoring Innovation of the Year for its relaxation seats and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

The Hyundai i20N was also recognized, beating a host of established sports cars to lift the Best Performance Car title. The hot hatch can dispatch 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in only 6.2 seconds and comes fitted with an efficient 204PS 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine, and the judges were suitably impressed, hailing it as “quite the performer at an affordable price.”.