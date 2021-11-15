Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2022 Green SUV of the Year

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric crossover vehicle earned the prestigious honor of Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal. Selecting the Green SUV of the Year is a distinguished jury of automotive experts and Green Car Journal staff.

“The IONIQ 5 makes quite a statement for Hyundai with its advanced electric drive architecture, array of desired tech features, and forward-looking design,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Those seeking a ride to an all-electric future would do well in trying this award-winning crossover on for size.”

Additionally, the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson with new powertrain variants that include hybrid and plug-in hybrid, earned Green Car Journal's 2022 Product of Excellence honor, an acknowledgement of the compact SUV’s important environmental achievements.

“Hyundai is honored to have the all-new IONIQ 5 named as the Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal, the leading authority on electrification and environmentally sustainable vehicle choices,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “The 2022 IONIQ 5 with cutting edge technologies, ultra-fast charging and a striking design offers consumers an unrivaled choice in the EV Market.”

The 2022 IONIQ 5 is built on a dedicated electric platform that enhances performance and driving dynamics while optimizing interior volume. This platform provides the spaciousness of a large vehicle in a compact design. The 2022 IONIQ 5 has best-in-class ultra-fast charging. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.