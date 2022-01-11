Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Staria Wins Good Design Awards

Hyundai Motor Company announced it has received multiple accolades at the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Awards, with its IONIQ 5 and STARIA models both selected as winners in the transportation category. Hyundai Motor also triumphed across several other categories, including interactive media, household, mobile applications and graphic design.

“We are greatly honored to be recognized by GOOD DESIGN Awards for these very important vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “This honor speaks to the outstanding work of our design dream team, who put their passion and heart into this project and also our R&D center engineers who made this achievement together. It also reflects the competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity in the global marketplace.”

IONIQ 5 is Hyundai Motor’s midsize crossover utility vehicle built on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform. Its progressive design explores a new EV typology that has been well received by consumers around the world. Hyundai’s signature Parametric Pixels on the vehicle’s exterior lightings provide a distinct, modern style while representing IONIQ 5’s timeless design value.

A ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout IONIQ 5’s interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console, and flat floor where the batteries are stored. Many of its interior touchpoints, such as seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest, are made of eco-friendly materials, reflecting Hyundai’s commitment to a more clean and sustainable future for all.

STARIA, Hyundai’s multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup, boasts a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior that evokes a spaceship. A single stroke running from front to rear is reminiscent of the curve of light that illuminates the Earth’s horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.

The cruise ship-inspired interior of STARIA delivers a unique atmosphere that focuses on the driver’s convenience and passengers’ comfort. The lowered beltlines and panoramic side windows improve overall visibility and create a feeling of openness. This sense of spaciousness, inspired by traditional Korean ‘hanok’ architecture, allows passengers to feel as if the outside scenes are an extension of the vehicle interior.