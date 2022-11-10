Hyundai Introduces Dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP for India

Hyundai has introduced its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. With this, the company will take the lead in driving the BEV revolution for Smart Indians.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be HMI’s first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform and become the latest BEV from the brand that will redefine the Electric Mobility lifestyle and enable you to ‘Power your world’.

Hyundai Motor Group globally showcased its E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles, marking a new era for the brand. Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that is now coming to India with the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes – battery, motor and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

The E-GMP platform also features an Integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With an inherent modular DNA, E-GMP is capable of forming the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.