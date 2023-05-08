Hyundai Exter Booking Amount & Other Details

Hyundai Exter booking in India has commenced. The new vehicle from the Korean automobile manufacturer can now be reserved at Hyundai dealerships across Indian. Interested buyers can also book one online. The Hyundai Exter booking amount has been set at Rs 11,000.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.

The new Hyundai car will be offered in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. There will also be a unique Ranger Khaki colour that reflects one’s exploration desires while celebrating the thrill of setting out in the world.

The Hyundai Exter features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this car's modern appeal. The exceptional SUV design is amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps and Sporty Skid Plate, while unique EXTER emblem on the front highlights the vehicle's bespoke appeal.