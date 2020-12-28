HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers for Cars: Everything You Need to Know

The latest implementation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have tossed across a lot of confusion for commuters. A fine of INR 5,500 is being levied by Delhi Traffic Police on vehicles without HSRP and colour-coded stickers, only for vehicles that are registered in the capital. Here is a cumulative explanation of what is HSRP and Colour-Coded Sticker and where to get one:

What is HSRP?

HSRP stands for High-Security Registration Plates and as the name suggests, the plates are designed to reduce the instance of tampering or being stolen. The said plates are made of aluminium and get two non-reusable locks. It will have the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) laser encoded, which might be easier to scan, but difficult to tinker. Also present is an ‘IND’ lettering and chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left-hand side, making it easier to identify.

What is Colour Coded sticker?

As for the Colour-coded stickers, these are placed from the inside of your windscreen and are aimed at helping identify the type of fuel the car is running on. An additional green strip on the top of the sticker indicates the car is BS-VI compliant. As for the colours, blue stands for petrol and CNG, orange for diesel, and green for electric. It is also called the third number plate.

Why are they mandatory?

These HSRP and the colour coded tags are now mandatory and will be of great help to the owner. First, in case of theft, the plate’s tempering will be difficult. Police can track cars by scanning the plates using CCTVs. Colour-coded stickers will help in identifying the age of a car in places where cars older than a certain year cannot be run. HRSP will cost up to Rs 1,000, depending on the category of your car, with an additional Rs 100 for the colour-coded sticker.

Where to apply?

To apply for the same, one must head to your nearest RTO. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh residents can also apply online on BookMyHSRP website. Residents of Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad can even get it delivered home.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more four-wheeler news.