House-Moving Mistake That Cancels Car Insurance

Moving house is usually stressful enough without having to worry about your car insurance. Between packing boxes and changing utilities, it's easy to forget the smaller details that could cost you big time later.

But according to one expert, there's one simple task that drivers consistently overlook after relocating, and it could leave them completely unprotected when they need their insurance most.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, sees the automotive industry from all angles. “I work with thousands of car dealers, mechanics, and parts suppliers across Europe, so I understand how location affects everything in the automotive world, including insurance risk,” he explains.

The forgotten task that could invalidate your policy? Updating your address with your insurer promptly after moving house. Urbonas reveals why this oversight puts drivers at serious risk, and shares the steps you need to take to protect yourself.

Also read: Tips to Reduce Car Insurance Premiums

Why Your Postcode Matters More Than You Think

Your postcode isn't just a way for the postman to find your house. It's how insurers calculate how likely your car is to be stolen, vandalised, or involved in an accident.

“Insurance companies use incredibly detailed data about every postcode in the country,” explains Urbonas. “They know exactly how many cars get stolen on your street, how many accidents happen at nearby junctions, even how often wing mirrors get knocked off in your area.”

This data directly affects your premium. Move from a quiet village to a city center, and you could see your insurance double overnight. Move the other way, and you might save hundreds.

The Claim Rejection Risk

Here's where it gets serious. If you don't update your address and need to make a claim, your insurer can refuse to pay out entirely.

“I've seen cases where drivers have been left with massive repair bills because their insurer discovered they'd moved postcodes without updating their policy,” warns Urbonas. “The insurer argues the risk profile has changed, so the original policy is invalid.”

Even worse, some insurers will cancel your policy altogether if they find out you've moved without telling them, leaving you driving without any cover at all.

High-Risk Moves That Catch Drivers Out

Certain types of moves are particularly risky. Moving to areas known for high car crime rates can dramatically increase your premiums, while some postcodes are so high-risk that certain insurers won't cover you at all.

“Cities like Birmingham, Manchester, and parts of London have postcodes where certain car models become almost uninsurable,” notes Urbonas. “If you're moving to one of these areas with a high-target vehicle, you need to check your coverage immediately.”

How To Update Your Address Properly

The good news is that fixing this is simple. Call your insurer as soon as you know your moving date. Most will let you update your address up to 30 days in advance.

“Don't wait until moving day,” advises Urbonas. “Get a quote for your new postcode first. If the premium increases significantly, you'll have time to shop around for better deals.”

Most insurers now let you update your address online through their app or website. You'll usually get an instant quote for any premium changes, and the update should take effect immediately.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“Working across the European automotive industry, I see how location data drives every decision insurers make. They look at not just your driving record, but years of claims data, crime statistics, and accident rates for every single postcode. A street that looks identical to its neighbor might have completely different risk profiles based on historical data.

“What drivers often don't realize is that insurers are constantly updating these risk assessments. A postcode that was low-risk five years ago might now be flagged as high-theft due to recent crime trends. When you move house you’re potentially moving into a completely different risk category.

“The biggest mistake I see is drivers assuming their premium will stay roughly the same when they move. In reality, I've seen cases where moving just a few streets can add £500 to an annual policy, or conversely, save drivers hundreds. The key is being proactive. Update your address immediately and always get that new quote before you commit to the move.”