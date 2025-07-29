Honda N-One e: Debuts in Japan with EV Charm and Home-Powering Tech

29/07/2025

Honda’s smallest electric car, the N-One e:, has officially debuted in Japan after making a quiet but cute appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Designed to comply with kei car regulations, the N-One e: is a compact, high-roof city runabout that blends retro charm with modern electric utility.

While Honda hasn’t released full specs, kei regulations limit its length to under 3.4 metres and output to 63 hp. It likely shares its underpinnings with the N-Van e:, which offers 245 km of range and 50 kW DC fast charging—enough to top up in around 30 minutes.

Inside, the N-One e: keeps things simple and functional. There’s a mix of physical buttons, a rotary volume dial, and one-pedal driving capability. A shelf below the touchscreen keeps your smartphone within easy reach, and the 50:50 split-folding rear seats enhance practicality.

The standout feature, however, is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which lets you power your home, gadgets, or e-bikes directly from the car. Honda will offer a V2L adapter, along with accessories like a battery level LED indicator and racing stripes to personalize your tiny EV.

Set to go on sale in Japan this September, with a possible European debut at the IAA Munich, the N-One e: won’t be heading to the U.S. anytime soon—but it’s proof that even the tiniest EVs can pack big versatility.

