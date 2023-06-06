Honda Elevate SUV Revealed: India Is The First Market & Will Export It Too

Honda has unveiled the Honda ELEVATE at a World Premiere event in India. Scheduled for launch during the festive season this year, India will be the first country to manufacture and sell the All New Elevate globally. While the initial introduction of Elevate is focused on the domestic market, India also aims to serve as an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world, catering to the robust demand for SUVs globally.

Developed on the grand concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, Honda Elevate aims to appeal to customers with active lifestyles & a global mindset, and blends cutting-edge aesthetics with functionality to create a visually stunning, incredibly versatile, comfortable, and fun-to-drive SUV that’s ready for adventure inside and outside the city limits.

The Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV that features a Bold and Masculine exterior design with striking front face, sharp character lines and unique rear design which come together to create a vehicle with strong road presence. The front fascia showcases Honda’s signature grille, flanked by sleek LED headlights, while the side profile emphasizes its sporty character, and the rear boasts a distinctive tailgate design and LED taillights.

At the heart of the Honda Elevate is the superior 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC which will deliver high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance. This advanced engine churns out 89 kW (121PS) of power and 145 Nm of maximum torque between 4300 to 6600 RPM. It has been mated to an advanced 6 speed Manual Transmission and 7-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) which ensures smooth gear changes and responsive driving experience, while also contributing to high fuel economy. The powertrains have been optimized to deliver a driving experience that is both enjoyable and eco-friendly.

The Elevate features innovative Advanced Driver Assistance System safety technology – Honda SENSING. This advanced and intelligent Safety Technology of “Honda Sensing” utilizes a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification system and Auto High-Beam are the signature features of Honda SENSING.