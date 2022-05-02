Honda Cars India Sales Report - April 2022

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 7,874 units in April 2022. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,042 units. The company had registered 9,072 units in domestic sales and 970 units of export in the corresponding month last year.

Sharing thoughts on the April 2022 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said:

The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced.

He further added, “On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a Strong Electric Hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4th, 2022.”