Honda 2Wheelers Cumulative Sales in Jharkhand Crosses 10 Lakh Mark

Honda 2Wheelers has announced that its cumulative sales in Jharkhand has crossed the 10 lakh mark.

It was back in 2001 when Honda 2Wheelers entered the Indian market with the legendary Activa. Gaining popularity with a growing customer base for its products by 2017, Honda had surpassed the landmark 5 lac customers.

Further, as two-wheelers continued to drive India’s growth story, trust on Honda’s reliable products also grew manifolds. Therefore, delighting its valued customers with almost four times the speed, HMSI has now successfully doubled its customers in Jharkhand by adding the recent 5-lac customers in just 5 years.

Noteworthy, with Activa 6G & Shine leading the 2Wheeler demand in Jharkhand, Honda 2Wheelers now gives joy of riding to over 10 lakh two-wheeler customers in the state.