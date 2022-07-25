Honda 2Wheelers Conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in UP

As schools in India reopened after a two-year hiatus, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) continues its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in the country to re-emphasize the need for road safety awareness among citizens.

The three-day camp at the Seven Hills Inter College in Etawah witnessed spirited participation from over 2200 school students and staff members who set out to imbibe safe riding practices. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilized the age-appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards sensitizing India on road safety, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said: