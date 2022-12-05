Honda 2Wheelers Collabs With Honda Cars & Maruti Suzuki For Road Safety

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) collaborated with Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) & Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to promote Road Safety initiatives in Manesar & Bhiwadi along with Manesar Industrial Association & Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association.

On 29th November 2022, HMSI’s Tapukara Plant in association with Honda Cars India Limited joined hands with Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association to promote a culture of Road Safety in Industries operating within Bhiwadi Industrial Area. This campaign is aimed to spread awareness on Road Safety in Industries operating within Bhiwadi Industrial Area.

The event was held in the august presence of Mr. Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Director, General & Corporate Affairs, HMSI, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO HCIL, Mr. Praveen Paranjpe Senior Vice President & Director, Corporate Affairs & Associate Relations, HCIL & Mr. Surinder Singh Chauhan, President, Bhiwadi Manufacturer’s Association.

Similarly, on 2nd November 2022, HMSI Manesar collaborated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd & IMT Manesar Industry Association to train employees of industries across Manesar on road safety aspects. This Event in addition to Mr. Atsushi Ogata, was attended by Mr. Rahul Bharati Executive Officer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Along with Mr. Pawan Yadav, President Manesar Industrial Association.

With this initiative, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Honda Cars India Limited and Maruti Suzuki India will train people on road safety as Master trainer. Then, these master trainers will further educate employees working across industries of Bhiwadi & Manesar. This initiative will also include improving the road conditions & development of certain identified spots in Bhiwadi and Manesar industrial area.