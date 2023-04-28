With the summer season underway, a spontaneous getaway to the nearby mountains can be a pretty good idea for those looking for a break from mundane city life. While the hills and mountains offer breathtaking views and clean air, driving through them can be tricky for some. Here are 5 useful tips for driving in the hills and mountains to help you minimise the risk of a mishap.

5 Useful Tips for Safe Driving in Hills and Mountains

1. Get your car inspected/serviced

Before starting your trip through the mountainous terrain, get your car inspected, and, if needed, serviced. Make sure that the brakes, HVAC, windshield wipers, battery, etc are in their optimum state. Furthermore, remember to check if all the tires, including the spare wheel, are inflated as per the manufacturer-recommended standards. Driving through the mountains puts extra stress on all the components of your vehicle, which means getting your car inspected before the commencement of the trip is imperative.

3. Stay in your lane

While the beautiful scenery can tempt you to take your eyes off the road, it's recommended to stay focused and drive in the correct lane. Even a small distraction can cause you to drive into the opposite lane, thereby putting yourself at risk of a collision with the oncoming traffic.

Furthermore, driving in the correct lane around a bend will allow you to escape a head-on collision on blind turns. It's a good idea to keep in the centre of your lane. Driving close to the edge of the road increases the risk of having at least one of your tires drop off the tarmac and onto a soft surface that offers less traction. Driving on the inside edge of your lane increases the chance of a head-on collision.

5. Brake carefully

Continuous braking on a downhill road can lead to excessive wear of the brakes. Hence, while braking on declines, use quick, light taps on the brake pedal to make sure the brakes stay cool. Keep an eye on the road signs to get notified about the approaching steep or hairpin turns. This will help you brake beforehand and approach the corner at a lower speed. Braking before the corners also lets you shift the forces to the rear of the vehicle instead of the front, which helps you have greater control over driving.

For shedding speeds quickly on a steep topography, downshifting to a lower gear will take some load off the brakes. That said, always make sure to shift into a lower gear before you start going downhill as changing gears on a steep grade can be a risky proposition.

