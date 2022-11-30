GWM Haval H6 HEV Launched in Pakistan, First Locally Assembled Model

GWM Haval H6 HEV has been officially launched in Lahore, Pakistan. It is the first locally assembled new energy hybrid model in the country. Therefore, its launch marks an indispensable milestone for GWM's promotion of new energy vehicles in the Pakistan market, and also an important step for GWM's implementation of its globalization strategy.

Assembled and produced by Pakistan KD Plant, the GWM Haval H6 HEV is a safe, comfortable, intelligent and low-fuel-consumption new energy vehicle. Its shape features a sense of future and science. The intelligent high-tech configuration enables users to enjoy a super advanced and cool scientific experience. Its high performance, low consumption and greatest comfort provide a reliable travel option.

“GWM is determined to take root in Pakistan.” said Shi Qingke, Vice President of GWM. "Last October, HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan through vehicle import, gaining a good reputation with excellent quality and intelligent driving experience. In September this year, Pakistan KD assembly plant was officially put into operation and conducted full localization, enabling local users to have their own national vehicles with premium quality and small cost. Shortly after two months, HAVAL H6 HEV is assembled in Pakistan, bringing various products and brand-new green travel experiences to local citizens. GWM will be committed to providing Pakistan with high-quality new products, services and all necessary support."

On behalf of the Consulate General, Cao Ke, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, extends warm congratulations to GWM and its distributors on the launch of Haval H6 HEV.

As a prominent representative of DHT products, the Haval H6 HEV in Pakistan will bring local users a greener, smarter and better travel experience with the strength of “fast smooth, quiet and economic” in different speeds and scenarios. It will also set new standards for Pakistan’s automobile industry and promote the transition from traditional fuel vehicles to new energy vehicles in, and realize an all-scenario auto life of new energy.