Geely Launches EX5 Electric SUV in Uruguay

Geely Auto has officially launched the Geely EX5 in Uruguay, marking a significant step in its expansion across Latin America’s growing electric vehicle market. The launch event, held at the Hotel Cottage in Montevideo, brought together over 110 guests, including Grupo Fiancar executives (Geely’s exclusive distributor), automotive media, and key industry leaders.

The EX5 is the first model built on Geely’s all-new GEA platform, designed to deliver advanced technology, intelligent connectivity, and enhanced safety. Combining sleek styling, long driving range, and a spacious, comfort-focused interior, the EX5 represents Geely’s new generation of smart electric SUVs.

At the event, Geely also introduced its new international customer brand, “GEELY · GO”, aimed at deepening user engagement through showroom experiences, pop-up events, and community-driven initiatives.

Uruguay has emerged as a frontrunner in Latin America’s EV adoption. In July 2025 alone, one in five cars sold in the country was fully electric, rising to one in three in urban regions like Montevideo and Canelones when hybrids are included. Strong government incentives and rising consumer demand are accelerating this transition.

Looking ahead, Geely plans to strengthen its presence in Uruguay with a broader lineup of battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, supporting the nation’s leadership in sustainable mobility.

With the launch of the EX5, Geely reinforces its commitment to innovation and positions itself as a key player in shaping the future of electric mobility in Uruguay and the wider Latin American region.