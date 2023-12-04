Geely Emgrand Makes its Debut in Kazakhstan

On November 3rd, Geely’s latest model, the Emgrand, was officially launched in Kazakhstan at the “Nine-City Joint Launch” press conference.

Positioned as the “The Most Popular Sedan,” the Geely Emgrand aims to become the quality choice for B+class family sedans in Kazakhstan, setting a new benchmark for sedan quality.

Since entering the Kazakh market in 2022, Geely has continuously refined its presence in segmented markets with outstanding quality and premium services gaining immense popularity among Kazakh consumers. Geely has consistently secured a spot in the top ten best-selling brands in Kazakhstan multiple times.

At the press conference, over 200 guests were in attendance, including renowned Kazakh actors, musicians, artists, authoritative media representatives, and KOLs.

