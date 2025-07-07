Geely Auto Enters Italy with Jameel Motors, Launches EV Offensive

Geely Auto has taken a major step in its global expansion strategy by signing a distribution agreement with Jameel Motors to enter the Italian market. This strategic alliance will bring Geely’s new energy vehicles—including a next-gen all-electric SUV (EX5) and a plug-in hybrid SUV—to one of Europe’s fastest-growing EV markets.

Italy has emerged as a key destination for electric mobility, with EV registrations climbing 132% year-on-year in the first five months of 2025. Geely aims to meet this soaring demand with models built on its Global Intelligent Electric Architecture, featuring sleek design, advanced safety, and robust performance tailored to European tastes.

To support its entry, Geely Auto will establish a comprehensive sales and service network across Italy, ensuring strong after-sales support. Partnering with Jameel Motors—known for its distribution expertise—Geely is well-positioned to build a sustainable footprint in the region.

This move highlights growing international confidence in Geely’s electrification tech and underscores the company’s ambition to be a major global EV player.