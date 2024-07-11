Ford Pro Insure, Powered by Pie, Now Offered in 7 States

Ford Pro is broadening the availability of its commercial auto coverage, Ford Pro Insure, to Maryland and Minnesota. Ford Pro Insure is underwritten by Ford Credit’s insurance subsidiary and powered by Pie Insurance.

While Ford Pro Insure is now offered in seven states across the US, Minnesota is the first where customers will be offered two choices: a standard policy or a usage-based policy that leverages the data capabilities on new Ford Pro vehicles.

Also read: What is Zero Dep Car Insurance and Why is it Important

Pie specializes in small-business commercial insurance and, as managing general agent, provides sales, distribution, underwriting, servicing and claims for Ford Pro Insure customers in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

“We’re continuing to bring Ford Pro Insure to new states, giving more Ford Pro customers another piece of the puzzle to have the most efficient and productive fleets they can,” said Craig Carrington, executive vice president of Ford Pro FinSimple, Ford Credit’s brand that includes commercial financing and insurance.

Also read: Understanding the Different Types of Coverage Available for Commercial Auto Rental Insurance

“We’re proud to offer Ford Pro Insure to more of the small and medium businesses that make up so much of our nation’s economy, adding to the end-to-end support delivered through Ford Pro.”