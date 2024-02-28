First look: All-New 2025 INFINITI QX80

The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 is set to boldly shake up the full-size luxury SUV segment when it is revealed next month. Ahead of its March 20 debut, INFINITI releases the first installment of its teaser video series, which provides a glimpse of the powerful and rewarding drive, seamless comfort and advanced technology the reimagined, all-new QX80 flagship will offer.

Previewed by the QX Monograph concept shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance™, the production QX80 ushers in a bright new dawn for INFINITI.

The all-new QX80 embodies INFINITI's evolved design language called Artistry in Motion, seamlessly balancing form and function to evoke emotion. But, for now, the all-new QX80 remains under wraps.

INFINITI partnered with digital artist Kaoru Tanaka to create a striking pattern while artfully concealing the all-new exterior. A self-taught generative artist based in Osaka, Japan, Tanaka applied her signature approach to the sizable QX80 canvas. Inspired by the concepts of artistry, technology and motion, her bespoke digital work channels the movement and shapes of human DNA.

The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 will be revealed March 20 starting at 7 p.m. EST on a livestream, which will be shared closer to the reveal date. QX80 will also be on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, which is open to the public from Friday, March 29 through Sunday, April 7.