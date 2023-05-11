First-ever BMW X3 M40i Launched in India, Available in Limited Numbers

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i has been launched in India. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop. The BMW X3 M40i is available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model.

Powering the BMW X3 M40i is an M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder engine that ensures supreme and efficient mobility. The in-line petrol engine produces an output of 360hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.

The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard.

The exterior design of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i ensures a greater focus on sportiness and “X-ness”. The specific BMW M kidney grille bears the typical M double grille bars in high-gloss black and with an M logo. The front features adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function. The M Shadow Line lights offer a dark tint around the headlamps. The BMW X3 M40i is fitted as standard with 20-inch M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. M Sport brakes are available with red brake calipers.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. The M interior trim finishers Carbon Fibre ensures an exclusive motorsport atmosphere in the cockpit of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i. The M leather steering wheel with multifunction, contrast stitching in M colours and an open 6 o’clock spoke add a further sporty touch to the interior. The overall comfort is enhanced due to the exclusive functions such as electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package.