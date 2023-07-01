Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale & SF90 XX Spider: First Road-Going Cars in XX Programme

Based on the SF90 Stradale, the new special limited series SF90 XX Stradale was unveiled today alongside its SF90 XX Spider counterpart. To be built in just 799 and 599 examples respectively, these new V8-powered PHEVs represent the latest and most extreme example of a concept of special versions, which pushes the performance of Ferrari’s road-going models to new levels.

The concept has been honed over the past 20 years or so, with many of these models quickly becoming considered benchmarks in the Prancing Horse’s line up, such as the 488 Pista and 812 Competizione. Over the same two decades, Ferrari has also developed the XX Programme to offer a select group of expert client drivers extreme cars that are not homologated for the road, but that can be driven at the very limit on the track. All of the models produced by the programme have proved a huge success, with the most recent addition being the FXX-K EVO.

Drawing on its experience in both of these spheres, Ferrari decided to create a road-legal car which embodies the maximum expression of the two programmes’ engineering concepts. The SF90 XX Stradale is based on the supercar in the range, the SF90 Stradale, and raises its already impressively exhilarating track and on-the-limit driving experience to new heights. Performance is boosted thanks to its impressive 1,030 cv (30 more than the SF90 Stradale), specific software logics and the use of radical new aerodynamics solutions, including a fixed rear spoiler – the first to appear on a road-going Ferrari since the days of the F50 – which delivers an unparalleled 530 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

The same concept provided the inspiration for the SF90 XX Spider, which combines the ultimate on-track adrenaline rush with the heady pleasure of en plein air driving, where the iconic sound of the Ferrari V8 gives such a vital contribution. The SF90 XX Spider benefits from the same sophisticated aero solutions as the SF90 XX Stradale, as well as specifically developed cockpit air flows that guarantee superb occupant comfort with the top down. It is equipped with Ferrari’s acclaimed Retractable Hard Top (RHT), which comprises aluminium panels and not only deploys and retracts in a mere 14 seconds, but can also be activated at speeds of up to 45 km/h.