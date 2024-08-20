Features and Performance of the Top 8 Mazda AWD Cars of 2024

Did you know that the global all-wheel drive (AWD) market size is projected to grow to $53.8 billion by 2027? AWD vehicles are becoming popular among car buyers. This is due to their enhanced traction, stability, and performance on various terrains.

One car manufacturer that is known for its AWD technology is Mazda. With their lineup of sleek and stylish cars, Mazda has made a mark in the automotive industry.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 7 Mazda AWD cars of 2024 and their standout features. Read on to find out which Mazda car suits your needs and preferences.

1. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that has been a top seller for Mazda. It comes with an AWD option. This makes it suitable for all weather conditions.

The standout feature of this car is its SKYACTIV technology. This combines fuel efficiency and performance. The CX-5 also has a sleek design and advanced safety features.

The 2024 model comes with an improved torque vectoring control system. This enhances its handling and stability. This makes it an ideal choice for those who love to drive. Mazda hybrid cars are also rumored to be in production, so keep an eye out for a possible hybrid version of the CX-5.

2. Mazda CX-9

The Mazda CX-9 is a midsize SUV that offers both style and functionality. It also comes with an AWD option, making it suitable for different road conditions.

One of its standout features is the i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology. This includes features such as:

Lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

These advanced safety features make the CX-9 a reliable family car. In the 2024 model, the CX-9 features an updated infotainment system and improved interior materials. It also offers spacious seating for up to seven passengers.

3. Mazda6

The Mazda6 is a midsize sedan that offers a luxurious driving experience. It also comes with an AWD option. The Mazda6 stands out for its elegant design and powerful engine.

One of its standout features is the G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system. This enhances stability and handling by adjusting power delivery to individual wheels. It also has a comfortable and spacious interior.

In the 2024 model, the Mazda6 introduces a new turbocharged engine option. This adds more power and performance to the already impressive sedan. It also comes with updated safety features, making it a top choice for those who prioritize comfort and style.

4. Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 is a compact crossover SUV that offers a fun and sporty driving experience. One of its standout features is the available i-ACTIV AWD system. This uses sensors to monitor conditions and distributes power to wheels accordingly.

The CX-30 also has an eye-catching design and advanced technology features. In the 2024 model, the CX-30 introduces new exterior color options and an improved infotainment system. It is a great option for those looking for a compact SUV with AWD capability.

It also has a spacious and comfortable interior. This makes it a suitable choice for families or those who prioritize space. It is also fuel-efficient, making it a practical everyday vehicle. The Mazda reliability combined with AWD technology makes the CX-30 a popular choice among car buyers.

5. Mazda3

The Mazda3 is a compact sedan or hatchback with AWD capability. It offers a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The AWD option makes it suitable for various road conditions.

One of its standout features is the available SKYACTIV-X engine. This innovative technology combines the benefits of diesel and gasoline engines. This results in improved power and fuel efficiency.

In the 2024 model, the Mazda3 introduces an updated design and enhanced safety features such as lane-keep assist and adaptive headlights. It also has a luxurious interior that adds to its appeal. This makes it a top choice for those looking for a stylish and efficient AWD car.

6. Mazda CX-3

The Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact crossover SUV that offers agility and versatility. It also comes with an available AWD option. This makes it suitable for urban driving and occasional off-roading.

One of its standout features is the SKYACTIV-G engine. This delivers responsive power while maintaining fuel efficiency. The CX-3 also has advanced safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

In the 2024 model, the CX-3 introduces new technology upgrades such as smartphone integration and an improved infotainment system. Its compact size and maneuverability make it a great choice for urban driving.

7. Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a two-seater sports car that offers a thrilling driving experience. It also comes with an available AWD option. This makes it a unique choice among AWD cars.

One of its standout features is the SKYACTIV-G engine. This delivers impressive power for a small car. The MX-5 Miata also has a stylish and modern design, making it a head-turner on the road.

In the 2024 model, the MX-5 Miata introduces an updated transmission system for smoother shifts. It also offers advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. This makes it not only fun to drive but also safe.

8. Mazda CX-50

The Mazda CX-50 is a highly anticipated addition to the Mazda AWD lineup. It is a midsize SUV that offers both style and performance. The CX-50 will come with an available AWD option.

Some of its standout features include an innovative engine technology called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SCCI). This offers improved fuel efficiency while maintaining power and torque. It also has a sleek and modern design, similar to other Mazda models.

The CX-50 also promises advanced technology features and safety enhancements. This makes it a top contender in the midsize SUV market. It is also expected to have spacious seating and cargo space.

Exploring the Mazda AWD Cars

There you have it, the top 7 Mazda AWD cars of 2024 and their standout features. Whether you're looking for a compact SUV, sedan, or sports car, Mazda has something to offer with its advanced AWD technology and stylish designs.

Keep an eye out for these models and experience the thrill of driving a Mazda with enhanced traction and stability on any road condition. Visit your nearest Mazda dealership today and take one of these AWD cars for a test drive!

