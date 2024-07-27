Experience the Xpeng G6 at Singapore's New Pop-Up Showroom

Xpeng Motors has entered the Singapore market with a pop-up showroom at UOB Plaza 2. Visitors can test drive the Xpeng G6, experiencing its advanced intelligence, performance, and comfort firsthand.

The Xpeng G6, an ultra-smart electric coupe SUV, features the SEPA2.0 platform with 800V architecture, offering fast charging up to 280 kW. This allows the G6 to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes. It comes with two battery options (66 kWh and 87.5 kWh), with the larger pack providing a maximum WLTP range of up to 570 km.

UOB customers can enjoy an additional $5,000 discount and pre-launch privileges worth over $10,000. The showroom experience is enhanced with treats from local F&B brands like Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery and Whiskdom.