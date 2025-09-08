Dashcam Captures Elderly Driver’s Car Going Airborne Across Busy Highway

A dramatic accident in Bay Shore, New York, left commuters stunned after a 2012 Honda was caught on dashcam flying across six lanes of Sunrise Highway.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when a 70-year-old driver reportedly suffered a seizure, causing him to lose control of the car. The Honda sped up an embankment along Pine Acres Boulevard and launched into the air, clearing the highway divider in a scene that looked straight out of an action movie.

Dashcam footage shows the sedan soaring across traffic, leaving behind a cloud of dust before crashing nose-first and coming to rest against a tree. Motorists nearby were forced to swerve through debris as the airborne car landed.

Remarkably, despite the terrifying crash, authorities confirmed that the driver only sustained minor injuries. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

As per the report, the seizure was the cause of the sudden acceleration that sent the Honda airborne. Fortunately, no other vehicles were struck during the incident.

The shocking video has since gone viral online, with viewers comparing it to a Hollywood stunt sequence. What could have ended in tragedy turned into a miraculous survival story, underlining just how unpredictable accidents on the road can be.

