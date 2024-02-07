CX 5 vs CX 50: Key Differences To Know Before Buying

Finding a vehicle that fits your lifestyle is paramount when shopping for an upgrade. Over 58 million households camped at least once in the United States in 2022, and investing in a Mazda SUV that will get you to your favorite places is vital for happiness.

The dilemma many shoppers encounter is choosing between the CX-5 vs. CX-50. The vehicles have much in common, and exploring the differences between the two will guide you toward the best investment. The sleek design and advanced features will provide a safe and exciting ride no matter where the road takes you.

Luckily, you've come to this handy guide to learning the differences between Mazda SUV models to find the ideal fit. Continue reading to buy your next car today!

CX-5 vs. CX-50 Interior

The interior design is critical for the vehicle when shopping for your next ride. It's the space where you'll spend most of your time associated with the car, and comfort is priceless on long drives and morning commutes to work or school.

You can count on the CX-5 and CX-50 to seat five passengers with ample space for comfort on long drives. The infotainment system is also notable in both models, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making wireless connections straightforward and safe.

Use your smartphone while driving to listen to music, respond to text messages, and facilitate phone calls. Both vehicles pair Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The front and rear seats have dual-port phone charging stations.

A significant difference you'll notice is the sound system. The CX-50 has a 12-speaker Bose sound system to make each driving experience a personal concert. The seat upholstery is a mix of black and brown leather for a comfortable ride, and the increased vehicle length allows for more cargo room when planning road trips or grabbing groceries.

The CX-5 has a smaller interior due to the slimmer vehicle design. It's a vehicle meant for navigating busy city streets. The trim level you choose for your CX-5 will determine the upholstery and trim options of your new Mazda SUV.

Consider the CX-5 if you're tall, as it offers a few inches of additional headroom for comfort. You'll also love the 59 cubic feet of cargo space in the vehicle's rear.

CX-5 vs. CX-50 Performance

You'll have two engine options when shopping for a CX-50 model. The most common engine option is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It's an excellent option to save money at the pump; it averages 24 miles per gallon in town and 30 on the freeway.

The upper trim level provides a 2.5-liter twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, making it an excellent option if you foresee towing a camper in the future. The gas mileage is also impressive with this engine, which averages between 23 and 29 miles per gallon with 93 Octane fuel.

The CX-5's lower trim levels come with the 187 horsepower engine in its more rugged sibling. The difference is the fuel economy the CX-5 achieves with the same engine. You'll enjoy an extra few miles with each gallon of fuel you use.

The top three trim levels come with a turbocharged engine for boosted performance. As with the towing capacity, the gas mileage is poorer for the CX-5 vs. the CX-50. You're limited to towing 2,000 pounds compared to the 3,500-pound capacity of the CX-50.

CX-5 vs. CX-50 Pricing

The pricing for both Mazda SUV options is a close comparison, though the CX-50 offers perks and features that set it apart as the go-to option for increased convenience when on the road. Both options come standard with all-wheel drive for managing slick conditions.

The base model for the CX-50 starts at $28,025, while the base CX-5 starts at $27,500. It's worth noting that the CX-50 is the only model to allow wireless connection and integration. The CX-5 models require you to plug in your phone.

It's a feature that will bring significant value once you begin using it. The mirroring abilities of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay add substantial value to your traveling experience.

If you're set on owning a turbocharged engine, the price for both models changes significantly. The sticker price for a turbocharged CX-50 is $37,625, and the CX-5 approaches the $38,000 mark.

CX-5 vs. CX-50 Aesthetic Appeal

The Mazda CX-50 and CX-5 bring significant appeal to the table, though some potential owners will be disappointed by the lack of more luxury features for the upper trim packages. Sit in the driver's seat to discover and enjoy leather-wrapped leg cushions to take stress off your legs during long drives.

The leg cushions aren't an option for the CX-50, but you'll gain access to a special edition leather option for your seats that isn't available for the CX-5. Consider the Caturra Brown Nappa interior option to add a touch of elegance to your new ride.

Both options could use more amenities and features for SUVs that have ambitions of dominating the $40,000 SUV market. The digital gauge cluster is the most significant area that could be upgraded.

The design could be better than other cars at a similar price point. An area where both Mazda SUV options nailed the design is the spacing of the gauge cluster. All the information is presented clearly to prevent stress and confusion.

You'll find acres of space between the air vents and center counsel controls on both models. It creates a stunning aesthetic for your new car's interior.

Find the Perfect Mazda SUV Today

Shopping for a Mazda SUV is an excellent way to find a vehicle with a sleek design and performance to match. When comparing the CX-5 vs. CX-50, consider your purpose.

The CX-50 is more rugged, has more ground clearance, and a much higher towing capacity. The CX-5 is perfect for a daily driver in a suburban or city setting. Both options provide fun and efficiency with a stunning aesthetic appeal.

Waiting for the newest releases is agonizing when you're saving to buy a new car. Keep up with the latest news and releases with our Car News content today!