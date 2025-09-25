Cupra Tindaya Showcar Debuts at IAA 2025 with Radical Design

Cupra has pulled the wraps off its bold new Tindaya showcar at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, showcasing a futuristic vision that blends design, technology, and emotion. The project took 15 months of experimentation and innovation, serving as a creative lab that will influence the brand’s future models.

The Tindaya is built around three core concepts: Origins, Alive, and Transformation.

Origins: Cupra designers embraced the philosophy of “No drivers, no Cupra.” The car features opposing saloon-style doors that open up the entire cabin, with every element oriented towards the driver. Inspired by analogue purity, the concept aims to intensify driving emotions – what the brand calls “Cupra 2.0.”

Alive: At the heart of the interior sits a striking glass prism that reacts with light and sound, offering three different interactive experiences. Advanced 3D touch technology, illuminated bucket seats, and parametric textures further enhance the sense of a “living” machine.

Transformation: Nothing in the Tindaya is static. Exterior colors shift from front to rear, wheels change appearance depending on the viewing angle, and surfaces evolve with movement, creating a dynamic and ever-changing design language.

For Cupra, the Tindaya isn’t just a showpiece but a milestone in its design journey. The learnings from this project, from materials to user interaction, are expected to shape the brand’s upcoming road cars.

With its mix of daring aesthetics, emotional technology, and immersive interactivity, the Cupra Tindaya reflects a brand unafraid to push boundaries – and gives a glimpse of how future Cupra models may blur the lines between car and art.