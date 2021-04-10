Compact-sedan Discounts - Upto INR 48,000 Off on Honda Amaze & INR 50,000 Off on Hyundai Aura

As the new fiscal year starts, automakers have come up with a few lucrative discount offers to entice customers into buying them. Compact sedans have been one of the best selling segments in the Indian auto market, with most manufacturer’s having an offering in the category. India’s two heavyweight manufacturers, Hyundai and Honda, are both offering huge discounts throughout their range for the month of April 2021. Today we take a look at the discounts being offered for the two automakers’ compact sedans, the Aura and the Amaze.

The Hyundai Aura is currently being offered with discounts up to Rs 50,000. If you buy the Aura Turbo, you get a straight cash discount of Rs 30,000, Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 in corporate discounts. For the Aura 1.2 variants, petrol and diesel, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000, Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Lastly, the Aura CNG variant gets a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. Prices for the Hyundai Aura start from Rs 5.82 lakh for the E variant, going up to Rs 9.34 lakh for the flagship Aura SX Plus AMT Diesel variant.

Coming to the Honda Amaze, the compact sedan is getting discounts up to Rs 48,000 for April 2021. The Amaze S variant gets a Rs 20,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. You get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 for existing Honda customers, a Rs 9,000 bonus if you exchange own an old Honda vehicle and Rs 4,000 in corporate discounts. For other Amaze variants, Honda offers a cash discount of Rs 17,000 or an accessories pack worth Rs 17,105 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 for existing Honda customers, a Rs 9,000 bonus for exchanging an old Honda vehicle and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount offer is valid as well. Prices for the Honda Amaze range from Rs 6.22 lakh for the base E petrol and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh for the Amaze Exclusive Edition CVT Diesel. Do note all prices are ex-showroom.

Words by - Chandrutpal Kashyap