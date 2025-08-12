Citroën India Launches Feature-Packed New C3X

Citroën India has unveiled the New C3X, introducing 15 new features and a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model blends French design flair with segment-first tech, improved comfort, and enhanced safety.

Key highlights include Proxi-Sense™️ Passive Entry & Push Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, and a HALO 360° camera system offering seven viewing modes. The SUV now sports LED Vision projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, and a fully LED-lit cabin.

Inside, the C3X gets an upgraded cabin with leatherette accents, a 10.25-inch Citroën Connect touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a tropicalized automatic AC system for Indian summers. The Citroën Advanced Comfort suspension ensures a “flying carpet” ride, while segment-best space and a 315-litre boot make it family-friendly.

Safety has been bolstered with 6 airbags, ESP, ABS+EBD, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, and a perimetric alarm. Power comes from either a 1.2L PureTech 82 NA engine or a 1.2L PureTech 110 turbo, paired with manual or automatic transmissions, delivering up to 19.3 km/l efficiency.

Bookings are open nationwide, with displays mid-August and deliveries from early September 2025. The New C3X aims to be the most tech-forward, comfort-oriented, and value-packed compact SUV in its class.