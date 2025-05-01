Citroën C5 Aircross Returns with Bold Design and EV Power

The all-new Citroën C5 Aircross has been unveiled, showcasing radical styling and, for the first time, an all-electric powertrain. Built on Stellantis’s new STLA Medium platform—shared with the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland—this second-gen C5 Aircross is now Citroën’s flagship SUV.

Retaining its signature two-box silhouette, the new model grows by 150mm in length and adds 60mm to the wheelbase, translating directly into enhanced rear legroom. Inside, Citroën introduces the 'C-Zen Lounge'—a living room-inspired cabin featuring plush foam-padded surfaces, ambient lighting in eight colours, and a 10-inch digital cluster paired with the brand’s largest touchscreen to date. Voice control is AI-powered via ChatGPT.

Citroën also focuses on comfort, with its ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats offering deeper cushioning and wraparound support. Rear passengers benefit from increased knee and headroom, plus reclining seatbacks.

Powertrain options include a mild hybrid (1.2L petrol + small e-motor) and a plug-in hybrid (1.6L petrol + 123bhp e-motor, 53-mile EV range). The new electric C5 Aircross offers two variants: one with a 73kWh battery for 323 miles of range, and a 97kWh version stretching up to 422 miles—both with front-mounted motors producing either 207bhp or 227bhp.

