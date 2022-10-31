Citroen India Opens New Showroom in Guwahati

Citroen India continues to expand its network in the country. The French brand has opened yet another showroom. This time in Guwahati.

The new Citroen showroom in Guwahati is located in the most strategic location for auto retail in Guwahati. It is well integrated with the brand's digitisation strategy to offer a seamless vehicle buying experience for customers. The showroom will also offer customers a comfortable Test Drive experience and full-fledged After-Sales services.

Commenting on the launch of La Maison Citroen in Guwahati, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, says: