Citroen India Opens New Showroom in Guwahati

Citroen India continues to expand its network in the country. The French brand has opened yet another showroom. This time in Guwahati.
The new Citroen showroom in Guwahati is located in the most strategic location for auto retail in Guwahati. It is well integrated with the brand's digitisation strategy to offer a seamless vehicle buying experience for customers. The showroom will also offer customers a comfortable Test Drive experience and full-fledged After-Sales services.
Commenting on the launch of La Maison Citroen in Guwahati, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, says:
We are excited to announce the launch the “La Maison Citroën” phygital showroom in Guwahati. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360° view and personalise their product and services. Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey.