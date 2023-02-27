Citroen C3 Electric Launched, Offering Range of 320 km

27/02/2023

Citroen C3 electric has been launched in India. The latest EV from the French brand is said to offer a range of 320 km.

Citroen C3 Electric Front Quarter

Citroen has become the first OEM in India to launch an electric vehicle after ICE in just 6 months. The C3 electric is now available at the brand's dealerships and it can be purchased online too.

The Citroen C3 electric has been launched in 4 variants - Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack. The prices start at Rs 11.50 lakh for the base trim and go as high as Rs 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

Citroen C3 Electric Charging Pod

Citroen will offer unique services like remote diagnostics and 100% parts availability to assure the new C3 electric customers of a stress-free ownership experience. Citroen Service on Wheels will enhance reach and availability for customers covering the most common repairs at customers’ doorstep.

