Chrysler's Fully Electrified Future: New Concept Car Teased

Chrysler is offering a glimpse into its electrifying future with a tantalizing look at a concept vehicle that embodies the brand's commitment to sustainability, cutting-edge design both inside and out, autonomous driving capabilities tailored to individual preferences, and innovative technology that builds upon Chrysler's customer-centric approach to seamless connectivity.

Stay tuned for the final teaser image, set to be unveiled on February 12, 2024.

Experience the unveiling of this visionary concept online at Chrysler's official website.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand’s electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.