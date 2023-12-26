Chrysler Pacifica Mini Van Earns IIHS Award

The 2023-24 Chrysler Pacifica, a minivan, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests as well as an acceptable or good rating in the updated side test. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a good rating in the updated side test is required, and advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian tests are necessary.

With an acceptable rating in the updated side test, the Pacifica qualifies for the lower-tier award. It comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns advanced ratings in the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests, and the headlights provided with all trims are rated acceptable.