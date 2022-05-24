Chevrolet Tracker RS Small SUV Launched in China

Chevrolet Tracker RS has been launched in China. It is the brand's latest offering in the popular small SUV segment in the country.

As a trendy SUV for a new generation of younger buyers, the all-new Chevrolet Tracker RS adopts the new design language of the Chevrolet family together with RS styling elements. It is available in six fashionable exterior colors complemented by a black interior with contrasting red stitching.

The all-new Chevrolet Tracker RS is equipped with a new 1.5T four-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged Ecotec engine and a steel chain intelligent continuously variable transmission (CVT). It delivers maximum power of 135 kW (181 hp) and peak torque of 250 Nm, and has an aggressive 0-100 km/h acceleration of 7.8 seconds and fuel efficiency of 6.35 liters/100 km.

A floating dual 10.25-inch touchscreen and the all-new Xiaoxue OS and OnStar connectivity systems also come standard. Among the 62 practical technology features are the Autohold function, an electronic handbrake, a multifunction steering wheel, intelligent LED headlights, front and rear USB ports, a nano-level PM2.5 air-purifying filter and Hill Start Assist.

Three variants of the all-new Chevrolet Tracker RS, including the Tracker RS Pro and Tracker RS Max, range in price from RMB 109,900 to RMB 128,900 (INR 12.81 lakh to INR 15.03 lakh). The small SUV comes with an eight-year or 160,000-km warranty for major engine and transmission parts.

Chevrolet introduced the world’s first SUV, the Suburban, in 1935 and has been the leader ever since. The all-new Tracker RS small SUV joins the Trailblazer compact SUV, Equinox midsize SUV and Blazer mid-large SUV in Chevrolet’s China lineup, giving the brand a refreshed portfolio across the SUV segment.