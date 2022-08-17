Chevrolet India Promises Uninterrupted Customer Support for Years to Come

Chevrolet India has announced that it will continue to provide customer support in the country. This commitment continues five years after Chevrolet stopped selling vehicles in India, and will continue over 2024 and beyond, as the company upholds its promise to support customers with parts availability and aftersales services during this period.

To ensure easy access for service, Chevrolet has maintained a network of Authorized Service Operations with over 170 customer touchpoints. Customers can also buy genuine Chevrolet parts including batteries, lube and genuine Chevrolet parts, over the counter at these locations.

GM is also expanding their aftersales presence in India with ACDelco and will provide parts including batteries, lube and other parts for all vehicle makes.

Reiterating its focus on safety, Chevrolet also continues to appeal to its customers to get their vehicles inspected free of charge at the nearest Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations for open recall campaigns. This includes the Cruze Takata airbag safety recall. Customers can check for any recall on their vehicles at www.chevrolet.co.in/owners-area/recall.

“At Chevrolet, the customer remains at the center of everything we do, and we are committed to offering quality service for our vehicles in India,” said Devang Parpani, Director, Commercial Operations India.