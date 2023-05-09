Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition Debuts, Only 20 Units Will be Made

Rev up your engines and hold onto your hats, because Chevrolet has just unveiled a new limited-edition model that's sure to make any car enthusiast's heart race. Introducing the Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition - a sizzling hot sports car that's exclusively available in Japan and limited to just 20 units.

But that's not all. To make this model even more special, Chevrolet has teamed up with the renowned graffiti artist, Number-D, to create custom artwork featuring the sleek and striking Camaro. This collaboration has resulted in a unique and eye-catching design that truly sets this Camaro apart from the rest.

The Vivid Orange Edition boasts a vibrant and bold color that's sure to turn heads. Complemented by a sleek silver stripe that runs from the nose to the trunk lid, this Camaro is a work of art on wheels. The interior is just as impressive, featuring jet-black upholstery and Recaro performance seats that provide both style and comfort.

Under the hood, this limited-edition Camaro is based on the powerful Camaro SS. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine delivers a whopping 447 horsepower and 617 Nm of torque. That means it's not only a head-turner but also a high-performing machine that can leave other cars in the dust.

If you're in Japan and want to get your hands on one of these limited-edition Camaros, you'll have to act fast. Orders for the Vivid Orange Edition open on May 8, 2023, and are expected to sell out quickly. You can also catch a glimpse of the car at the Chevrolet Fan Day at Fuji Speedway on May 20, where dealers will be giving away custom artwork by Number-D to anyone who test drives a Camaro on June 3 and 4. Deliveries of this highly coveted model will begin in mid-June.

